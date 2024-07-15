Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

World News
2024-07-15 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says &#39;not afraid&#39; of another Trump presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was not concerned at the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications his administration could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin.

A Trump victory in the US November elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against Russian forces.

"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.

Zelensky said that during his recent trip to the US for a NATO defense alliance summit he had met Republican governors and was assured of the party's backing.

"There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical," Zelensky told reporters.

"But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," he added.

Trump previously said during a debate with President Joe Biden that if elected, he would have the Ukraine conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Donald Trump

United States

Kremlin

LBCI Next
After Trump shooting, Biden calls to 'lower the temperature'
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Kremlin: Reports of Ukraine reinforcing forces on Belarusian border are concerning

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Kremlin: France 'ready' to take on 'direct' role in war in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

LBCI
World News
10:56

Trump states all court cases against him should be dismissed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-12

Israel launches strike on southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

LBCI
World News
10:14

Judge dismisses Donald Trump classified documents case

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More