Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was not concerned at the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications his administration could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin.



A Trump victory in the US November elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against Russian forces.



"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.



The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.



Zelensky said that during his recent trip to the US for a NATO defense alliance summit he had met Republican governors and was assured of the party's backing.



"There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical," Zelensky told reporters.



"But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," he added.



Trump previously said during a debate with President Joe Biden that if elected, he would have the Ukraine conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.



AFP