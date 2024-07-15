News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency
World News
2024-07-15 | 09:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was not concerned at the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications his administration could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin.
A Trump victory in the US November elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against Russian forces.
"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.
The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.
Zelensky said that during his recent trip to the US for a NATO defense alliance summit he had met Republican governors and was assured of the party's backing.
"There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical," Zelensky told reporters.
"But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," he added.
Trump previously said during a debate with President Joe Biden that if elected, he would have the Ukraine conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Donald Trump
United States
Kremlin
Next
After Trump shooting, Biden calls to 'lower the temperature'
Melania Trump says rally shooter a 'monster'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-10
Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons
World News
2024-07-10
Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons
0
World News
2024-07-01
Kremlin: Reports of Ukraine reinforcing forces on Belarusian border are concerning
World News
2024-07-01
Kremlin: Reports of Ukraine reinforcing forces on Belarusian border are concerning
0
World News
2024-06-17
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
World News
2024-06-17
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
0
World News
2024-06-07
Kremlin: France 'ready' to take on 'direct' role in war in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07
Kremlin: France 'ready' to take on 'direct' role in war in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
0
Middle East News
11:40
EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers
Middle East News
11:40
EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers
0
World News
10:56
Trump states all court cases against him should be dismissed
World News
10:56
Trump states all court cases against him should be dismissed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-12
Israel launches strike on southern Syria
Middle East News
2024-07-12
Israel launches strike on southern Syria
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
0
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
World News
10:14
Judge dismisses Donald Trump classified documents case
World News
10:14
Judge dismisses Donald Trump classified documents case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
2
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
4
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
5
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
7
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
8
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More