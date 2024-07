Roberta Metsola has been re-elected as President of the European Parliament, securing her position for another two and a half years, according to the European Parliament on X.



Metsola, representing the European People's Party (EPP) from Malta, was elected over her rival candidate, Irene Montero of The Left from Spain.



As the European Parliament enters its tenth term, it will comprise 720 seats, an increase of 15 from the previous legislature.



Notably, 54 percent of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are newly elected, compared to 61 percent in 2019.

Roberta Metsola has been re-elected President of the European Parliament.



She will hold the post for another two and a half years. pic.twitter.com/0fCL0V46Re — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 16, 2024