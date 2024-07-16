News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
World News
2024-07-16 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement
On Tuesday, the US Department of State announced that the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a framework agreement on July 15, which "opens new possibilities for cooperation [...] on civilian space exploration and research."
The framework agreement was signed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on behalf of the US, and CEO of the Saudi Space Agency Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi on behalf of Saudi Arabia.
The agreement signed is known as the “Framework Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Cooperation in Aeronautics and the Exploration and Use of Airspace and Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes."
According to the State Department, this agreement "will establish a legal framework to facilitate and strengthen collaboration between the two countries."
The agreement also recognizes the significance of the Artemis Accords, which was signed by the US in 2020 and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2022, further "reflecting their commitment to the transparent, safe, and responsible exploration of space."
World News
Middle East News
United States
Saudi Arabia
Agreement
Space
Exploration
NASA
Next
Trump appears at Republican convention with bandaged ear
Biden camp criticizes Trump's 'extremist' VP pick
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:20
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz
World News
00:20
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:08
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:08
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
0
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
0
World News
12:28
France's Macron accepts resignation of government
World News
12:28
France's Macron accepts resignation of government
0
World News
11:23
Bangladesh orders school closures after protests: Education Ministry
World News
11:23
Bangladesh orders school closures after protests: Education Ministry
0
World News
10:36
Paris airport staff call off pre-Olympics strike
World News
10:36
Paris airport staff call off pre-Olympics strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
3
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
4
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
5
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
6
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
8
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More