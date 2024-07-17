News
UK government vows to axe nearly 100 hereditary lawmakers from parliament
2024-07-17
The UK's new Labor government vowed Wednesday to axe nearly 100 hereditary lawmakers from the House of Lords, in what it called a first step ahead of wider reforms of parliament's unelected upper chamber.
"Measures to modernize the constitution will be introduced including House of Lords reform to remove the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the Lords," head of state King Charles III said as he unveiled the government's plans.
AFP
