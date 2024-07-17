Bangladesh PM Hasina vows to punish student protest 'murders'

2024-07-17
Bangladesh PM Hasina vows to punish student protest &#39;murders&#39;
Bangladesh PM Hasina vows to punish student protest 'murders'

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed Wednesday that those responsible for the deaths of six people in ongoing student protests would be punished regardless of their political affiliation.

"I firmly declare that those who carried out murders, looting and violence -- whoever they are -- I will make sure they will be given the appropriate punishment," she said during a televised address to the nation.

AFP

