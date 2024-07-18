'Extremely important' US keeps backing Ukraine: NATO chief

2024-07-18 | 10:27
&#39;Extremely important&#39; US keeps backing Ukraine: NATO chief
'Extremely important' US keeps backing Ukraine: NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday it was "extremely important" that the United States maintains its backing for Ukraine after former president Donald Trump chose a skeptic of aiding Kyiv as his running mate.

"This has to be a joint effort between North America and Europe, and the United States is by far the biggest ally. So, I expect them to continue to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a European summit in Britain.

AFP

