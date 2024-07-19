FIFA delays decision on Palestinian request to suspend Israel

FIFA has put off a decision on a Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from international soccer until after the Paris Olympics, saying both parties had requested more time to submit their positions.



The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) had submitted a proposal to suspend Israel in May over the war in Gaza, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation and promising to address it at an extraordinary meeting of its council in July.



Soccer's global governing body said on Thursday the legal assessment would now be shared with its council by Aug. 31.



"Following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness," FIFA said on its X account.



The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11, with group matches for the men's soccer tournament starting on July 24.



A report this week by lawyers who specialize in international law called on FIFA to ban Israel for violating several of FIFA's statutes related to human rights and humanitarian objectives.



Reuters