News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Belarus says in talks with Berlin over German man on death row
World News
2024-07-20 | 09:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Belarus says in talks with Berlin over German man on death row
Belarus and Germany are holding "consultations" over the fate of a German man reportedly sentenced to death by a court in Minsk last month, Belarus's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
"The Belarusian side has proposed concrete solutions... The foreign ministries of the two countries are holding consultations on this topic," Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.
AFP
World News
Belarus
Jail
German
Talks
Death Sentence
Next
Trump says he had 'very good call' with Ukraine's President, vows to end war
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-19
Belarus sentences German man to death: Rights group
World News
2024-07-19
Belarus sentences German man to death: Rights group
0
World News
2024-07-19
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
World News
2024-07-19
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail
0
World News
2024-07-18
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
World News
2024-07-18
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
0
World News
2024-07-17
US laments China's decision to suspend arms talks
World News
2024-07-17
US laments China's decision to suspend arms talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:39
US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say
World News
07:39
US President Biden fundraisers on hold, July donations plummet: Reuters sources say
0
World News
05:55
Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years
World News
05:55
Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years
0
World News
05:15
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore
World News
05:15
Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore
0
World News
04:59
Russian missile, drone attack kills 2 in Ukraine
World News
04:59
Russian missile, drone attack kills 2 in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-30
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-06-30
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
Lebanon News
2024-07-15
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
0
World News
2024-05-01
Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel
World News
2024-05-01
Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies
4
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
Lebanon News
00:42
AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line
6
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More