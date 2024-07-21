Azerbaijan proposes document on principles of peace before full deal with Armenia

2024-07-21 | 06:39
Azerbaijan proposes document on principles of peace before full deal with Armenia
2min
Azerbaijan proposes document on principles of peace before full deal with Armenia

Azerbaijan is proposing to sign a document with Armenia on the basic principles of a future peace treaty as an interim measure as they wrangle over a broader deal, a senior Azerbaijani official said on Sunday.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly said they want to sign a peace treaty to end the conflict over the former breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday a text of a treaty was 80%-90% ready but repeated it was impossible to sign it before Armenia amended its constitution to remove an indirect reference to Karabakh independence, which Armenia has rejected.

Karabakh's ethnic Armenian inhabitants enjoyed de facto independence from Azerbaijan for more than three decades until September 2023, when a lightning Azerbaijani offensive retook the territory and prompted around 100,000 Armenians to flee.

Both countries have in recent months sought to make progress on the peace treaty, including the demarcation of borders, with Armenia agreeing to hand over to Azerbaijan four contested border villages.

A document on the basic principles could be considered as a temporary measure and form the basis of the bilateral ties and ensure neighbourly relations between the two countries, Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to the president, told Reuters.

It can be signed until Azerbaijan holds COP29 climate summit in November, Hajiyev added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in June that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan was close to completion but that his country would not accept its demands that it change its constitution.


Reuters 

