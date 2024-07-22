News
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
World News
2024-07-22 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Israeli athletes will receive 24-hour protection during the Paris Olympics, France's interior minister said, after a far-left lawmaker said Israel's delegation was not welcome and called for protests against their participation.
The Games begin on Friday amid pronounced security concerns at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Israel's war against Hamas that has devastated Gaza has become a lightning rod among France's far left, with some critics accusing pro-Palestinian members of anti-semitism.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a TV interview on Sunday evening that Israeli athletes would be protected around the clock during the Games, 52 years after the Munich Olympics massacre in which 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian militants.
Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a meeting of European Union counterparts in Brussels on Monday: "I want to say that on behalf of France, to the Israeli delegation, we welcome you to France for these Olympic Games."
He said he would emphasize that point in an imminent phone call with his Israeli counterpart, and also "tell him that we are ensuring the security of the Israeli delegation."
At a pro-Gaza rally on Saturday, far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party lawmaker Thomas Portes was filmed saying Israel's Olympic athletes were not welcome in France, and that there should be protests against their taking part in the Games.
"We are a few days away from an international event which will be held in Paris, which is the Olympic Games. And I am here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris," he said to applause, according to images posted on social media.
Portes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Israeli embassy declined to comment.
Reuters
