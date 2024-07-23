US VP Harris to meet Netanyahu this week

World News
2024-07-23 | 00:08
US VP Harris to meet Netanyahu this week

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at the White House during his US visit, an aide to Harris said on Monday.

Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu's planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday because she is traveling to Indianapolis that day for a previously scheduled event, her aide added.

Netanyahu's address will be presided over by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin in Harris' absence.

Harris' meeting with Netanyahu is separate from his expected meeting with Democratic US President Joe Biden who stepped aside as candidate for the 2024 elections and endorsed Harris, her aide said. Biden is recovering from COVID.

Politico reported that Netanyahu also requested an in-person meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, but the former president has yet to agree.

Harris' aide reiterated her support for Israel and said she will express concerns to Netanyahu over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel's assault has killed over 39,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, flattened nearly the entire enclave, caused a hunger crisis and displaced almost the entire 2.3 million population.

Harris will discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire deal, the aide added.

Reuters

World News

United States

Democratic

Kamala Harris

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

White House

