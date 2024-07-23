Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping is growing, UN envoy to Yemen affirms

2024-07-23 | 11:26
Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping is growing, UN envoy to Yemen affirms
Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping is growing, UN envoy to Yemen affirms

Recent developments in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways suggest that the threat to international shipping from Yemen's Houthis is growing, UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

In a briefing on the situation in Yemen, Grundberg warned of a real danger of a devastating regional escalation following new Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and the first Israeli air strikes on Yemen in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel.

World News

Red Sea

Yemen

Houthis

UN

Security Council

