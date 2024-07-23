UN chief welcomes China-brokered accord seeking Palestinian unity

2024-07-23 | 13:06
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Tuesday an accord brokered by China seeking reconciliation between Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

"I think all steps towards unity are to be welcomed and encouraged," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that Guterres "very much welcomes the signing of the Beijing Declaration by the Palestinian factions."

