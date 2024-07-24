News
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday
World News
2024-07-24 | 09:21
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday
The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss progress toward a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.
The White House also mentioned on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will meet separately with Netanyahu.
The Israeli leader will address the US Congress later on Wednesday amid protests and dissatisfaction among some American lawmakers regarding the handling of the war in Gaza.
Reuters
8
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
