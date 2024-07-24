White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

World News
2024-07-24 | 09:21
High views
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday
0min
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss progress toward a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The White House also mentioned on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will meet separately with Netanyahu. 

The Israeli leader will address the US Congress later on Wednesday amid protests and dissatisfaction among some American lawmakers regarding the handling of the war in Gaza.

Reuters

