Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska

2024-07-25 | 03:45
Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska

Russian and Chinese bomber jets carried out a joint patrol over far eastern Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska, Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"An aviation group made up of Russian space forces' Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers carried out an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean," it said, adding that the patrol lasted over five hours.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

China

Jets

Bering Sea

Alaska

