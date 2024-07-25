Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska

Russian and Chinese bomber jets carried out a joint patrol over far eastern Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska, Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday.



"An aviation group made up of Russian space forces' Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers carried out an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean," it said, adding that the patrol lasted over five hours.



AFP