Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska
World News
2024-07-25 | 03:45
Russian, Chinese bombers carried out joint patrol near Alaska
Russian and Chinese bomber jets carried out a joint patrol over far eastern Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska, Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday.
"An aviation group made up of Russian space forces' Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers carried out an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean," it said, adding that the patrol lasted over five hours.
AFP
World News
Russia
China
Jets
Bering Sea
Alaska
