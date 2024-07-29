Chilean President Gabriel Boric said Sunday that the results announced by Venezuela's electoral body declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner with 51.2 percent of the vote were "hard to believe."



"Maduro's regime must understand that the results it publishes are hard to believe," Boric wrote on social media platform X.



He went on to demand "total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not committed to the government account for the veracity of the results," adding that Chile "will not recognize any result that is not verifiable."



AFP