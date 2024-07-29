Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM

Peru's foreign minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea announced that he was recalling for consultations Lima's ambassador to Venezuela over election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner.



"In light of the very serious official announcements of the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the immediate recall for consultations of the Peruvian ambassador accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been arranged," Gonzalez-Olaechea said on X.



AFP