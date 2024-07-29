EU urges 'full transparency' in Venezuela vote count

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called on Venezuela to ensure "full transparency in the electoral process" after President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected in a controversial vote.



"The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers. Their will must be respected. Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital," Borrell said in a post on X.



AFP