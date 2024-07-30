News
Death toll in India landslides reaches 36
World News
2024-07-30 | 02:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll in India landslides reaches 36
Landslides in southern India killed at least 36 people on Tuesday, a district official told reporters, with the army earlier announcing that hundreds more were believed trapped.
"Thirty-six deaths have been confirmed in connection with the landslide in Wayanad district," D.R. Meghasree said.
AFP
World News
Landslides
India
Wayanad
Army
