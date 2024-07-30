Death toll in India landslides reaches 36

2024-07-30 | 02:53
Death toll in India landslides reaches 36
Death toll in India landslides reaches 36

Landslides in southern India killed at least 36 people on Tuesday, a district official told reporters, with the army earlier announcing that hundreds more were believed trapped.

"Thirty-six deaths have been confirmed in connection with the landslide in Wayanad district," D.R. Meghasree said.

AFP

World News

Landslides

India

Wayanad

Army






