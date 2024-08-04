Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

World News
2024-08-04 | 01:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

Ukraine's human rights commissioner urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations to investigate an image widely shared online on Saturday that he said likely showed a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war killed and dismembered by Russian forces.

Ukraine's prosecutor general said separately that an urgent investigation had been launched into information being spread on social networks about the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian POW.

"A photograph, probably of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians, has appeared online," Dmytro Lubinets, the country's leading human rights official, said in a post on Telegram.

"In view of these horrific images, I have urgently appealed to the ICRC and the UN to record yet another human rights violation by the terrorist country," Lubinets wrote.

Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general, said an urgent investigation had been launched. "Russia consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing utter contempt for all norms of the civilized world," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said in a report published in March that it had documented credible allegations of executions of at least 32 Ukrainian POWs in 12 separate incidents from December 2023 to February and that it had independently verified three of the incidents.

The three-member Commission of Inquiry said it had also gathered more evidence that Russia had systematically tortured Ukrainian POWs, documenting rape threats and the use of electric shocks on genitals.

It said the scale of such torture cases may amount to the most serious abuses known as crimes against humanity, describing their occurrence as "widespread and systematic."

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Red Cross

United Nations

Russia

Prisoner

War

Dmytro Lubinets

LBCI Next
Germany and Philippines commit to concluding broader defense agreement
Protests grip British cities in wake of child murders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg

LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Russian Ministry of Defense: Moscow and Kyiv exchange 190 soldiers of war prisoners through UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:18

Germany and Philippines commit to concluding broader defense agreement

LBCI
World News
00:57

Protests grip British cities in wake of child murders

LBCI
World News
00:44

California wildfire now fourth-largest in state history

LBCI
World News
00:39

Judge schedules pretrial meeting for Trump 2020 election subversion case on Aug. 16

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Qatar: Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:07

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More