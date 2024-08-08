Ukrainian presidential aide blames Russia over Kursk incursion

An aide in Ukraine's presidential office blamed Moscow on Thursday for this week's Ukrainian incursion into Russia without taking direct responsibility for the most severe attack on Russian territory in months.



"The root cause of any escalation, shelling, military actions, forced evacuations and destruction of normal life forms -- including within the Russian Federation's territories like Kursk and Belgorod regions -- is solely Russia's unequivocal aggression," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on social media.



AFP