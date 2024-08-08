Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status

2024-08-08 | 09:57
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats&#39; revoked status
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status

Norway said Thursday it had summoned an Israeli embassy official to protest Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority.

"A short while ago, I summoned Israel's representative to Norway and met her at the foreign ministry to protest against this decision. The Norwegian government is now evaluating what other measures we will take," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Norway

Israel

Palestinian Authority

