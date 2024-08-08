News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
World News
2024-08-08 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
Norway said Thursday it had summoned an Israeli embassy official to protest Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority.
"A short while ago, I summoned Israel's representative to Norway and met her at the foreign ministry to protest against this decision. The Norwegian government is now evaluating what other measures we will take," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Norway
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Next
2024 'increasingly likely' to be warmest on record: EU monitor
Thousands rally against racism in several UK cities: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:09
Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
Middle East News
05:09
Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Norway condemns Israel's decision to legitimize settlement outposts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Norway: Palestinian Authority faces risk of collapse
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Norway: Palestinian Authority faces risk of collapse
0
Middle East News
09:48
Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'
Middle East News
09:48
Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
0
World News
12:28
Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East
World News
12:28
Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East
0
World News
11:42
Muhammad Yunus sworn in as leader of Bangladesh's interim govt: AFP
World News
11:42
Muhammad Yunus sworn in as leader of Bangladesh's interim govt: AFP
0
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:25
US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers
Middle East News
05:25
US strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen after claim of attack on destroyers
0
World News
2024-06-24
Russia summons US ambassador over Ukrainian strike on Crimea
World News
2024-06-24
Russia summons US ambassador over Ukrainian strike on Crimea
0
World News
15:27
US wants to know Ukraine 'objectives' in Russia incursion
World News
15:27
US wants to know Ukraine 'objectives' in Russia incursion
0
World News
2024-07-19
Oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
World News
2024-07-19
Oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
2
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
7
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
8
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More