News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats
World News
2024-08-12 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats
South Korea and the United States will begin annual summertime military drills next week to ramp up their capability to counter North Korea's weapons and cyber threats, officials said on Monday.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, set to run from Aug. 19 to 29, come as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs and tries to launch reconnaissance satellites.
The drills will reflect "realistic threats" across all domains, including the North's missile threats but also GPS jamming, cyberattacks and other lessons learned from recent incidents, the two countries' militaries said in a statement.
The alliance "will further strengthen its capability and posture to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction," Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing.
Lee said the South Korean military would also support the simultaneous government-led Ulchi civil defense drills, one set in the scenario of a nuclear attack by the North.
About 19,000 South Korean troops, similar to last year, will take part in 48 rounds of combined field training, including field manoeuvre, live fire and amphibious exercises, he said.
Colonel Ryan Donald, spokesperson of US Forces Korea, said the annual exercises were among the largest exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, and will be joined by member states of the United Nations Command.
Pyongyang has long denounced the allies for stoking tensions with military drills, calling them rehearsals for a nuclear war.
Seoul and Washington say the exercises are defensive and a response to the North's threats.
Reuters
World News
United States
South Korea
North Korea
Missile
Cyber
Next
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X
Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-25
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets
World News
2024-07-25
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets
0
World News
2024-08-05
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
World News
2024-08-05
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
0
World News
2024-07-16
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
World News
2024-07-16
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
0
World News
2024-07-10
South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat
World News
2024-07-10
South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:51
Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president
World News
09:51
Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president
0
World News
09:09
Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency
World News
09:09
Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency
0
World News
08:49
Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion
World News
08:49
Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion
0
World News
08:33
Kursk governor says Ukraine controls 28 Russian settlements
World News
08:33
Kursk governor says Ukraine controls 28 Russian settlements
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
3
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
Lebanon News
08:08
Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it
4
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:55
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
6
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
7
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
Lebanon News
07:01
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
8
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More