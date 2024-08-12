US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats

World News
2024-08-12 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North&#39;s missile and cyber threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats

South Korea and the United States will begin annual summertime military drills next week to ramp up their capability to counter North Korea's weapons and cyber threats, officials said on Monday.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, set to run from Aug. 19 to 29, come as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs and tries to launch reconnaissance satellites.

The drills will reflect "realistic threats" across all domains, including the North's missile threats but also GPS jamming, cyberattacks and other lessons learned from recent incidents, the two countries' militaries said in a statement.

The alliance "will further strengthen its capability and posture to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction," Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing.

Lee said the South Korean military would also support the simultaneous government-led Ulchi civil defense drills, one set in the scenario of a nuclear attack by the North.

About 19,000 South Korean troops, similar to last year, will take part in 48 rounds of combined field training, including field manoeuvre, live fire and amphibious exercises, he said.

Colonel Ryan Donald, spokesperson of US Forces Korea, said the annual exercises were among the largest exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, and will be joined by member states of the United Nations Command.

Pyongyang has long denounced the allies for stoking tensions with military drills, calling them rehearsals for a nuclear war.

Seoul and Washington say the exercises are defensive and a response to the North's threats.

Reuters

World News

United States

South Korea

North Korea

Missile

Cyber

LBCI Next
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X
Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets

LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba

LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
World News
09:09

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

LBCI
World News
08:49

Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion

LBCI
World News
08:33

Kursk governor says Ukraine controls 28 Russian settlements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More