Elon Musk to interview Trump on X

World News
2024-08-12 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is due to interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the X social media network on Monday in an event that could inject more surprises into the turbulent US presidential election.

The interview, scheduled for 8 PM Eastern Time (0000 Tuesday GMT), could provide the former president an opportunity to seize the limelight at a time when his campaign is seen as sagging.

His Democratic rival for the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased Trump's lead in opinion polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies.

The interview on Musk's social media platform could allow Trump to reach a different audience than the conservative faithful who attend his rallies and watch his interviews on Fox News. However, similar events on the platform have been plagued by technical problems.

"Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation," Musk wrote on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The interview will be hosted live using Trump's official X account, his campaign said on Sunday. Trump's access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month into Musk's ownership of X after being suspended by the platform's previous owners following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.


Reuters

World News

Elon Musk

Interview

Donald Trump

X

US

LBCI Next
New evacuations ordered in Athens fire
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

LBCI
World News
10:48

New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
World News
09:09

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

LBCI
World News
08:49

Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion

LBCI
World News
08:33

Kursk governor says Ukraine controls 28 Russian settlements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More