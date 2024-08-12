British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iran to "refrain from attacking Israel" in a call with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, Downing Street said.



"The Prime Minister said that he was deeply concerned by the situation in the region and called on all parties to de-escalate and avoid further regional confrontation," a Downing Street spokeswoman said following a joint statement by the US and European countries telling Iran to "stand down."



AFP