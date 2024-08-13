Former US President Donald Trump declared that Iran would not launch any attacks, saying that the country has "no money" and highlighting what he perceives as the weakness of both Iran and Hezbollah.



He noted that during his presidency, there were no financial flows to Iran or its funding of Hezbollah.



Trump made these remarks during a nearly three-hour interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on X.



The interview, which drew an audience of about two million, started more than 30 minutes late due to what Musk described as a potential "cyberattack."



In the wide-ranging conversation, Trump also renewed his criticism of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, warning that Harris could "destroy the economy" if she wins in the upcoming election.



"What matters to American voters is the economy and inflation," Trump said, adding, "Food prices are rising, and this stupid administration allowed it to happen."



He emphasized the need for a plan to reduce government spending.



Musk echoed concerns about government spending, calling for establishing a "government efficiency commission" to ensure taxpayer money is spent correctly.



Musk then said he would be "happy to help out on such a commission."



On Ukraine, Trump questioned Biden's intelligence and criticized him for suggesting that Ukraine could become a NATO member.



He claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if not for Biden's approach.



Trump described Putin as a "good negotiator," adding, "I plan to get along with him again if I become president."



Furthermore, he praised Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling them "strong leaders" who are "at the peak of their power."



Trump touched on immigration during the interview, promising to carry out the largest deportation operation in US history if elected in the November election.



Regarding the climate crisis, Trump downplayed the threat of global warming, stating that ocean levels would rise by just an eighth of an inch over the next 400 years.



He argued that the real danger is "nuclear warming."



In related news, European Union for Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a letter to Musk on Monday, just hours before the live interview with Trump on X.



Breton reminded Musk of the platform's commitments to content moderation to avoid "amplifying dangerous content."