Russian lawmaker Butina says the West is 'poking the bear' with Ukraine incursion

World News
2024-08-14 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian lawmaker Butina says the West is &#39;poking the bear&#39; with Ukraine incursion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian lawmaker Butina says the West is 'poking the bear' with Ukraine incursion

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina on Wednesday said that the West was involved in the Ukrainian incursion into sovereign Russian territory and was thus "poking the bear" in a dangerous escalation.

 

The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region.

 

"Of course, they are involved," Butina told Reuters when asked if the West was involved. "When I studied in the United States, the main rule was: 'Don't poke the bear.' What the West is doing today? They are poking the bear."

 

Butina, who spent 15 months in US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party, said that the attack on Russia was an act of "international terrorism" as civilian infrastructure had been attacked.

 

"They try to make a PR act on blood, using military force and terrorism, and that is not the way to negotiate," Butina said in English.

 

"Our response should be in the military field, which means today to force the Ukrainian forces out and to put responsibility on those who are really responsible for forcing and escalating this conflict - this is the West."

 

Reuters

World News

Russia

Lawmaker

West

Ukraine

Incursion

Incursion

Escalation

Conflict

Territory

LBCI Next
Thai lawmakers to vote on new PM on Friday
Russia's critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-11

Ukrainian Tanks in Kursk: The First Major Incursion into Russian Territory Since WWII

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Ukraine will respect international law in Russia incursion: Official to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Death toll from Uganda garbage landslide rises to 26, 39 missing

LBCI
World News
10:28

Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

LBCI
World News
10:05

Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says

LBCI
World News
09:56

Ukraine to open humanitarian corridors for Kursk region civilians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says

LBCI
World News
10:45

Death toll from Uganda garbage landslide rises to 26, 39 missing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Gaza truce talks to be held in Doha on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07

Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More