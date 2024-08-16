News
Mpox virus detected in Pakistan
2024-08-16 | 01:29
Mpox virus detected in Pakistan
Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus, the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Friday.
The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, the department said.
The World Health Organization has declared recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.
Pakistan has had cases of mpox previously, and it was not immediately clear which variant was detected in the patients.
Reuters
