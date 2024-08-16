Mpox virus detected in Pakistan

World News
2024-08-16 | 01:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mpox virus detected in Pakistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mpox virus detected in Pakistan

Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus, the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Friday.

The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, the department said. 

The World Health Organization has declared recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.

Pakistan has had cases of mpox previously, and it was not immediately clear which variant was detected in the patients.

Reuters

World News

Pakistan

Patients

Mpox

Virus

Health

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LBCI Next
Russian MP: Ukrainian incursion could lead to global war
Taiwan hit by big earthquake, no immediate reports of damage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-14

WHO announces mpox a global public health emergency

LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry

LBCI
World News
14:04

WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:15

Health ministry in Gaza says war deaths top 40,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:13

Russian MP: Ukrainian incursion could lead to global war

LBCI
World News
01:02

Taiwan hit by big earthquake, no immediate reports of damage

LBCI
World News
00:34

Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call

LBCI
World News
00:22

British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09

Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:55

Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri

LBCI
World News
11:07

US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More