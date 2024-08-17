Russia to evacuate, close access to 5 Ukraine border villages

2024-08-17 | 00:11
Russia to evacuate, close access to 5 Ukraine border villages
Russia to evacuate, close access to 5 Ukraine border villages

Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine from Monday will remove residents from five villages and close access, the governor said, as the area comes under heavy attack from Ukraine.

"From August 19, we are closing access to 5 settlements, removing residents and helping them bring out their property," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote Friday on the Telegram social messaging app, naming small villages near the border.

AFP

