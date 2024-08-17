About 125 firefighters tackle blaze at historic London art centre

2024-08-17 | 10:26
About 125 firefighters tackle blaze at historic London art centre
About 125 firefighters tackle blaze at historic London art centre

Around 125 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London's historic Somerset House cultural centre on Saturday, with flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

"Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are now responding to the fire at Somerset House. Crews are continuing to work at bringing the fire in the building's roof under control," the London Fire Brigade posted on X.

The official X account of the Renaissance building, which opened in 1796, said that "owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed."

It added that "all staff and public are safe."

The complex is home to the Courtauld Gallery, which houses priceless paintings, including Vincent van Gogh's "Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear."

AFP
 

