News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lithuania starts construction of base for German troops near Russian border
World News
2024-08-19 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lithuania starts construction of base for German troops near Russian border
Lithuania on Monday began construction of a military base, which will accommodate up to 4,000 combat-ready German troops once completed by the end of 2027, in the first permanent foreign deployment for the German military since World War Two.
Germany committed to deploy troops in the NATO and European Union member, which borders Russia, last year. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius compared the decision to the posting of allied forces in West Germany during the Cold War to defend Western Europe in case of a Soviet attack.
Lithuanian chief of defence Raimundas Vaiksnoras estimated the country would spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) over the next three years to develop the base, in one of the largest construction projects in its history.
It's "a huge investment" for a nation of 2.9 million with an economy a tenth the size of Germany's, Vaiksnoras said on the sidelines of a launch ceremony.
"The brigade will work as reassurance to our population and as deterrence, to push the Russians out," he added.
The base in Rudninkai, close to the capital Vilnius and only 20 km (12 miles) from Russian ally Belarus, will accommodate up to 4,000 troops, storage and maintenance for tanks and other equipment, and shooting ranges of all sizes. About a thousand more German military and civilian contractors will be posted to other sites in Lithuania.
However, only about a fifth of the compound buildings in Rudninkai have been contracted for construction, raising fears it will not be ready in time.
Reuters
World News
Lithuania
Military
Base
Germany
Troops
World War Two
Next
Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'
B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-17
Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source
World News
2024-08-17
Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source
0
World News
2024-08-12
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says
World News
2024-08-12
Ukrainian troops hold 1,000 square kilometers of Russia: Military chief says
0
World News
2024-08-05
US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
World News
2024-08-05
US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
0
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Three killed in blasts at former Iraq paramilitary base: AFP
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Three killed in blasts at former Iraq paramilitary base: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel
0
World News
11:04
Zelensky hails Kursk success as Russia rules out peace talks
World News
11:04
Zelensky hails Kursk success as Russia rules out peace talks
0
World News
09:37
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
World News
09:37
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
0
World News
09:16
Ukraine states Indian PM Modi is visiting on Friday
World News
09:16
Ukraine states Indian PM Modi is visiting on Friday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
0
Middle East News
05:46
Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades jointly claim Tel Aviv bombing
Middle East News
05:46
Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades jointly claim Tel Aviv bombing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
2
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
3
Middle East News
08:07
Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
Middle East News
08:07
Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
03:46
Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber
6
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
7
Lebanon News
04:20
FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions
Lebanon News
04:20
FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions
8
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More