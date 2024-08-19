Lithuania starts construction of base for German troops near Russian border

2024-08-19
Lithuania on Monday began construction of a military base, which will accommodate up to 4,000 combat-ready German troops once completed by the end of 2027, in the first permanent foreign deployment for the German military since World War Two.

Germany committed to deploy troops in the NATO and European Union member, which borders Russia, last year. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius compared the decision to the posting of allied forces in West Germany during the Cold War to defend Western Europe in case of a Soviet attack.

Lithuanian chief of defence Raimundas Vaiksnoras estimated the country would spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) over the next three years to develop the base, in one of the largest construction projects in its history.

It's "a huge investment" for a nation of 2.9 million with an economy a tenth the size of Germany's, Vaiksnoras said on the sidelines of a launch ceremony.

"The brigade will work as reassurance to our population and as deterrence, to push the Russians out," he added.

The base in Rudninkai, close to the capital Vilnius and only 20 km (12 miles) from Russian ally Belarus, will accommodate up to 4,000 troops, storage and maintenance for tanks and other equipment, and shooting ranges of all sizes. About a thousand more German military and civilian contractors will be posted to other sites in Lithuania.

However, only about a fifth of the compound buildings in Rudninkai have been contracted for construction, raising fears it will not be ready in time.

Reuters

