EU's Borrell says reduced German aid to Ukraine 'worrisome'
World News
2024-08-23 | 07:13
EU's Borrell says reduced German aid to Ukraine 'worrisome'
The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday that Germany's plans to reduce its military aid to Ukraine to help it fight against Russia's invasion were "worrisome" and "bad news."
"Something that is very much problematic is the announcement that Germany will decrease its military support in the next years. That's bad news," he said at a conference in Santander in northern Spain.
AFP
World News
European Union
Josep Borrell
Germany
Plans
Military
Aid
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Body of last missing person found after Sicily super yacht sinking
Russian inmates take staff hostage at prison colony in Volgograd region
Previous
