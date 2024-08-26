Kremlin says it has yet to see accusations against Telegram's Durov

2024-08-26 | 06:17
2min
Kremlin says it has yet to see accusations against Telegram's Durov

The Kremlin said on Monday it did not know what Telegram founder Pavel Durov, arrested by French police on Saturday, was accused of, and said Russia would wait for an official statement on his detention before commenting further.

Durov, the Russia-born billionaire owner of the Telegram messaging app, was detained at Le Bourget airport outside the French capital shortly after landing on a private jet late on Saturday, three sources told Reuters.

"We do not yet know what exactly Durov is accused of," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"We have not yet heard any official statement on the matter, and before we say anything, we should wait for the situation to be clarified.

"With what exactly are they trying to incriminate Durov? Without (knowing), it would probably be wrong to make any statements," Peskov said.

Durov was still in detention on Monday and was being questioned by police, French media reported. Paris has not officially confirmed his arrest.


Reuters

