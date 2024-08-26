UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Monday the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of a Reuters employee in strikes in eastern Ukraine.



"The UK utterly condemns Russia's cowardly missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine today," Lammy posted on X.



"I am also deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reuters' Ryan Evans following Saturday's strikes in Kramatorsk by Russian forces," he added.



AFP