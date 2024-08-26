News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
World News
2024-08-26 | 15:03
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Monday the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of a Reuters employee in strikes in eastern Ukraine.
"The UK utterly condemns Russia's cowardly missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine today," Lammy posted on X.
"I am also deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reuters' Ryan Evans following Saturday's strikes in Kramatorsk by Russian forces," he added.
AFP
World News
UK
David Lammy
Russia
Attacks
Ukraine
Next
Russia attacked energy facilities in west Ukraine causing outages
Lynch yacht's captain faces investigation: Italian media
Previous
