Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

World News
2024-09-02 | 10:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

US President Joe Biden on Monday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages taken by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on October 7.

Asked by a reporter at the White House -- where Biden was arriving for a meeting with US negotiators -- if he thought the Israeli leader was doing enough on the issue, the president responded: "No."

AFP

World News

Joe Biden

United States

Hostage

Deal

Gaza

Hamas

War

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Germany's CDU rules out AfD coalition after regional polls
Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Israeli labor strike disrupts flights and buses in push for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01

Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead 'approved' for potential swap

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:33

Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

LBCI
World News
01:19

Nationalist Turkish youth group assaults two US soldiers in western Turkey

LBCI
World News
00:44

China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports

LBCI
World News
00:31

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts

LBCI
World News
00:31

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

LBCI
World News
00:44

China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More