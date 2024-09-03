Putin meets Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar: Russian media pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Tuesday with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar, a Russian video pool showed, on his first visit to an International Criminal Court member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year.



Khurelsukh greeted Putin in the capital's central Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square, for a grand ceremony featuring top officials from both sides.



AFP