At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack

World News
2024-09-03 | 13:48
High views
At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack
At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack

At least 81 people died, and several were missing after an attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State, local officials told AFP on Tuesday.

"Around 150 suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles around 1600 hours on Sunday," said Abdulkarim Dungus, a Yobe state police spokesman.

"They killed many people and burnt many shops and houses. We are yet to ascertain the actual number of those killed in the attack."
Bulama Jalaluddeen, a local official, added: "From these figures, it has been established that at least 81 people were killed in the attack."

