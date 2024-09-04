News
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
World News
2024-09-04 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tendered his resignation on Wednesday, part of the biggest government reshuffle of the 30-month war against Russia.
More resignations and appointments are expected over the coming days after five ministers stepped down on Tuesday, in what a senior ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast as the start of a government "reset" ahead of the winter.
Kuleba's resignation letter was posted on Facebook by the speaker of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
The speaker said lawmakers would shortly discuss the request. Parliament expects to vote on the resignations later on Wednesday in what is usually a politicial formality.
Zelenskiy has said changes to the government, which come at a crucial juncture in the full-scale conflict, are necessary to strengthen it and achieve results needed by Ukraine.
"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need - for all of us," he said on Tuesday.
Russian forces are advancing in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops have made a bold incursion into Russia's Kursk region, and Moscow has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks.
David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskiy's party, said on Tuesday there would be a "major government reset" that would see more than half of the ministers change.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba
Resign
War
Russia
