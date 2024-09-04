Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

2024-09-04 | 03:23
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration at the University of Copenhagen against the war in Gaza, daily Ekstra Bladet reported.

Reuters

World News

Denmark

Police

Activist

Greta Thunberg

Demonstration

University Of Copenhagen

War

Gaza

