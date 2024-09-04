UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'

World News
2024-09-04 | 11:30
High views
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
2min
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Wednesday his government's partial suspension of arms exports to Israel over fears they could be used in a breach of humanitarian law as "a legal decision."

Starmer said that Monday's announcement to suspend 30 of 350 arms exports licenses did not signify a change in UK support for Israel's right to self-defense.

He also said that allies "understand" the UK's move.

"This is a difficult issue, I recognize that, but it's a legal decision, not a policy decision," Starmer told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.

He said the decision was taken following a review by the foreign ministry into Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The review was begun shortly after Starmer's centre-left Labour party swept to power in a landslide general election victory over the Conservatives in early July.

"We will of course stand by Israel's right to self-defense but it's important that we are committed to the international rule of law," Starmer said.

The partial ban covers items that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, and drones, but not parts for advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets.

AFP
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Keir Starmer

Israel

