US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department

World News
2024-09-04 | 13:55
High views
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department

The United States unveiled sanctions Wednesday on executives of Russian state-funded news outlet RT, among other individuals, accusing them of "malign influence efforts" targeting the 2024 US presidential election.

The ten individuals and two entities designated by the US Treasury Department include RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonovna Simonyan and deputy Elizaveta Yuryevna Brodskaia, with the outlet accused of covertly recruiting "unwitting American influencers" to support RT's "influence campaign."

AFP

World News

United States

Sanctions

Russia

RT

