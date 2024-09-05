News
New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people
World News
2024-09-05 | 13:49
New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people
France's new Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, on Thursday said that he would do his best to address the "challenges," "anger," and "suffering" of French people as he took office.
"It will be a question of responding, as much as we can, to the challenges, to the angers... to the suffering" of the French, the 73-year-old said at a handing-over ceremony from his predecessor, 35-year-old Gabriel Attal.
AFP
World News
France
Michel Barnier
Prime Minister
Learn More