US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks

World News
2024-09-05 | 14:09
High views
US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks

The United States charged five Russian military officers on Thursday for allegedly conducting cyberattacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said the cyber campaign known as "WhisperGate" targeted emergency services in Ukraine, the judiciary, and agencies responsible for food safety and education.

World News

United States

Russia

Cyberattacks

Ukraine

