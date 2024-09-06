June-August 2024 hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

The 2024 northern summer saw the highest global temperatures ever recorded, beating last year's record and making this likely to be Earth's hottest year yet, the EU's climate monitor said on Friday.



"During the past three months of 2024, the globe has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record," Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said in a statement.



"This string of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood of 2024 being the hottest year on record."



AFP