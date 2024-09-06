News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia will impose restrictions on US media over RT: Kremlin
World News
2024-09-06 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia will impose restrictions on US media over RT: Kremlin
Russia will impose domestic restrictions on US media outlets in response to Washington's sanctions on Russian state-funded news network RT, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"There will certainly be measures here that will restrict their media disseminating their information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA Novosti news agency.
AFP
World News
Russia
Restrictions
United States
Washington
Sanctions
RT
Kremlin
Next
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases
US defense chief announces $250 mn in new military aid for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-04
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
World News
2024-09-04
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
0
World News
2024-06-17
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
World News
2024-06-17
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
0
World News
2024-09-05
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
World News
2024-09-05
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
0
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:20
Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea, country two of 12-day trip
World News
08:20
Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea, country two of 12-day trip
0
World News
07:30
Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine
World News
07:30
Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine
0
World News
06:51
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases
World News
06:51
US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases
0
World News
04:47
US defense chief announces $250 mn in new military aid for Ukraine
World News
04:47
US defense chief announces $250 mn in new military aid for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
0
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
0
World News
2024-08-12
Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion
World News
2024-08-12
Russia states 12 civilians killed, 121 injured in Ukraine incursion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in
3
Lebanon News
11:55
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?
Lebanon News
11:55
Quintet Committee to meet in Beirut on September 14: Le Drian’s visit to follow?
4
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
6
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
7
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More