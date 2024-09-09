Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia vowed to "continue the fight" in a message from Spain, where he took asylum on Sunday.



"I am confident that soon we will continue the fight to achieve freedom and the recovery of democracy in Venezuela," 75-year old Gonzalez Urrutia, who insists he is the legitimate winner of a disputed July 28 presidential election, said in an audio message distributed by his press team.



AFP