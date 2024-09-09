Sweden reveals $440 million support package for Ukraine

Sweden will send its 17th aid package to Ukraine with fresh military support measures totaling 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($443 million), Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.



The new package will include ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles already donated by Sweden, as well as purchases that would facilitate a transfer of Gripen fighter jets in the future, though no such transfer has been decided on yet.



"We want to have the ability to donate Gripens to Ukraine at a possible later stage," Jonson told a news conference.



Reuters