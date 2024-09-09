Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns Iran of consequences for supplying missiles to Russia

2024-09-09 | 11:49

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns Iran of consequences for supplying missiles to Russia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it summoned Iranian Chargé d'Affaires Shahriar Amouzegar to express serious concerns over reports that Tehran may be supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.

The ministry added on Telegram that the Chargé d'Affaires received a strong warning that confirmation of missile deliveries would have "devastating and irreparable" consequences for bilateral relations.

Reuters
 
 

