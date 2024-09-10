US says warned China against 'dangerous' moves in South China Sea

2024-09-10 | 00:40
US says warned China against 'dangerous' moves in South China Sea
US says warned China against 'dangerous' moves in South China Sea

A senior US military official warned his Chinese counterpart on Monday to reconsider Beijing's "dangerous, coercive, and potentially escalatory tactics" in South China Sea and elsewhere, the US said.

Head of the US Indo-Pacific Command Samuel Paparo "urged the PLA to reconsider its use of dangerous, coercive, and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and beyond," the command said in a statement.

AFP

World News

United States

Military

China

Beijing

South China Sea

