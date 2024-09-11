Biden, Harris to visit September 11 sites, White House vows 'never again'

World News
2024-09-11 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden, Harris to visit September 11 sites, White House vows &#39;never again&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden, Harris to visit September 11 sites, White House vows 'never again'

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will observe the 23th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the US with visits to each of the three sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Biden and Harris will start their day with a visit to the New York City site where planes brought down the World Trade Center's twin towers.

Harris, now the Democratic nominee for president, was due to traveled to New York after debating her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, with just eight weeks left before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

No remarks are scheduled at the site, where relatives will read the names of those who died.

Trump will also attend the New York City ceremony, along with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a source familiar with the plans said.

Biden and Harris will then fly to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit. Then they will head back to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon memorial.


Reuters

World News

Biden

Harris

Visit

September 11

Sites

White House

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Trump and Harris should leave Putin out of their fight
Earthquake of magnitude 5.75 strikes Pakistan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-15

Biden, Harris briefed by national security team on Middle East: White House

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

Biden, Harris campaign in Pennsylvania as Israel crisis escalates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:08

UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
09:53

Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat

LBCI
World News
09:24

White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'

LBCI
World News
08:06

Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-30

Libya's central bank governor flees in fear for his life

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-02

Syria's Kurds release 50 IS-linked detainees: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More